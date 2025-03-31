Fire burns in the back of University District home

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to a house fire in the University District neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews headed to reports of a fire near the University Playground Park. Responding teams reported that the fire in the back of the house involved the porch, basement, and first floor.

By just after 7 p.m., SFD had extinguished the flames and confirmed nobody was in the house or injured.

According to neighbors, the residents are college students who might have been out of town for spring break vacation when the fire broke out.

Seattle Fire will be investigating the incident.

