Final dog missing from SoDo daycare fire believed to have been found dead

SEATTLE — The final lost dog reported missing from a doggy daycare fire on Monday may have been found dead.

The owners of North, a border collie mix, say a dog was hit and killed near Spokane Street in Seattle on Monday night. They believe that dog was North, although DNA tests are still pending.

We also know another dog, Georgie, escaped the flames only to be hit and killed by a car on I-5 on Tuesday.

Georgie’s owner Allison Scarborough says he other dog Remi also escaped. Remi was found alive on Thursday, however she’s in critical condition after falling 50 feet from an on-ramp near Luman Field.

The owners of the dog daycare have offered to pay for Remi’s treatments.

