Seattle Fire crews responding to fire at dog resort, SFD says ‘dogs are loose’

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews are currently responding to a fire at a dog resort.

The Seattle Fire Department first posted about the fire at 8:38 p.m. on Monday.

“Crews report multiple dogs are loose and are requesting additional resources to help corral them,” said SFD.

The fire is in a 2-story building in the 600 block of South Industrial Way.

SFD said smoke and flames are visible on the second floor.

This is breaking news, we will provide more updates as information is released.

