Dog owners living a nightmare after their beloved pets broke out of burning doggie daycare facility

Allison Scarborough is living through every dog owner’s worst nightmare after a fire broke out at a doggie daycare facility where her two dogs were staying.

“I got a phone call from WSDOT that they had found my dog dead on the side of I-5 and I needed to pick up her body,” she said.

Scarborough is on vacation celebrating becoming cancer-free but news that her dog Georgie was killed and her dog Remi is still missing, has left her heartbroken.

“I was panicking and trying to get a hold of someone, nobody picked up,” she said.

Scarborough said she was notified of her dog’s death by the Washington State Department of Transportation and not, ‘The Dog Resort’ in SODO where she left Georgie and Remi while she was out of the country.

“I called them to say, ‘I just got a phone call my dog is dead. What’s happening and where is Remi?’ And they were unaware she had been killed, Georgie had been killed, and they had no updates on Remi,” she said.

Scarborough said the community has been helpful in trying to locate Remi but at this point, her dog is still missing.

“Means I’m going to have to go home to her missing posters I guess,” she said.

The facility has been tight-lipped about the whole incident. KIRO 7 has reached out to the owner multiple times and the owner wouldn’t take any direct questions but did say she was focused on dealing with the situation.

Other dog owners, like Ben Lowy, who have boarded their pets at the facility, said they weren’t told anything about the fire.

“It’s pretty frustrating, especially considering that this is not the first time this has happened for this company,” Lowy said.

Back in February, ‘The Dog Resort’ in Lake City also burned. Lowy used to take his dog Mushu there and was going to board him for the coming holidays at the SODO location.

“I can’t imagine sending him back to a place where, sounds like the first fire was due to a lint build-up in a dryer, but I feel like two strikes is probably two, too many,” Lowy said.

KIRO 7 also learned that at least two civil lawsuits have been brought against the company dating back to 2011. Both lawsuits claim negligence of the company and that the plaintiffs were allegedly bitten by dogs at The Dog Resort.

One of the suits was dropped because the plaintiff in that case died and his family no longer wanted to pursue it, however, KIRO 7 is still waiting to hear back from the other law firm on that suit.

As of Tuesday evening, KIRO 7 has confirmed that two dogs, Remi and North, are still missing.

