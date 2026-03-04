Fight ends in stabbing on Seattle Metro bus

SEATTLE — One person was stabbed after a fight broke out on a King County Metro bus overnight.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Seattle police were called out to assist the King County Sheriff’s Office with a non-fatal stabbing incident between two bus passengers in Seattle.

According to King County Metro, a passenger aboard a coach near 12th and Jackson assaulted another passenger during a dispute, stabbing them in the hand.

The pair got off the coach during the fight, and the operator called for emergency aid. King County Metro confirmed that the operator was not hurt, while the injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It is unclear how serious the hand injury was, or if anyone was arrested as a result.

©2026 Cox Media Group