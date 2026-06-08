A few more ‘Junuary’ days ahead, then break out the sunscreen

Tired of this cool, unsettled ‘Junuary’ weather?

Hang in there.

Just a few more days of this unseasonably cool, wet weather lie ahead.

A series of Pacific weather systems is expected to plow across Western Washington through Tuesday this week. More rainfall and cooler-than-average, early-June temperatures are anticipated, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Tuesday will also bring another threat of thunderstorms.

Starting Wednesday, though, a drying trend begins as high pressure aloft starts to build over the region. Before the end of the week, skies will clear, and temperatures will warm.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s in many areas, and over the weekend, some locations will soar into the 80s, under plenty of sunshine.

Looking further ahead, the latest weather outlook well into mid-June indicates warmer-than-average, drier-than-average conditions. So prepare for a period of sunshine and warmer-than-usual conditions as the calendar moves into late spring and the summer solstice approaches. Keep that sunscreen handy.

At least this week’s cool ‘Junuary weather’ will be short-lived before more spring-like weather returns.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

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