A few more ‘Junuary’ days ahead; then break out the sunscreen

Tired of this cool, unsettled ‘Junuary’ weather?

Hang in there.

Just a few more days of this unseasonably-cool, wet weather lies ahead.

A series of Pacific weather systems are expected to plow across Western Washington through Tuesday this week. More rainfall and cooler-than-average, early-June temperatures are anticipated, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Tuesday will even offer another threat of a thunderstorm.

Starting Wednesday though, a drying trend begins as high pressure aloft starts to build over the region. Before the end of the week, skies will clear and temperatures will warm.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s in many areas, and over the weekend, some locations will soar into the 80s, under plenty of sunshine.

Looking further ahead, the latest weather outlook well into mid-June reflects warmer and drier than average conditions. So prepare for a period of sunshine and warmer-than-usual conditions as the calendar moves into late spring and the summer solstice approaches. Keep that sunscreen handy.

At least this week’s cool ‘Junuary weather’ will be short-lived before more spring-like weather returns.

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