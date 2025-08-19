Ferguson rejects U.S. attorney general’s threat over Washington immigration law

Governor Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that Washington state will not be intimidated by threats of criminal prosecution from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi over the state’s immigration policies.

Speaking at the Capitol alongside lawmakers, cabinet officials and community leaders, Ferguson said Washington will not divert state resources from public safety to enforce federal immigration directives.

Ferguson received Bondi’s letter late last week. It cited unspecified “sanctuary policies and practices” in Washington and claimed they violate federal law. Bondi also warned that state officials who “obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts … may be subject to criminal charges.”

Washington GOP responded Tuesday, saying Ferguson should “follow the Constitution.”

“The current governor’s response to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s letter of August 13 demanding that he end his unlawful ‘sanctuary state’ policies is disappointing but entirely predictable,” WAGOP Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh said. “Bob Ferguson puts essential functions of state government at risk in order to perpetuate a foolish political fight with the federal government.”

In his response, Ferguson denounced the threat as inappropriate and politically motivated.

“You seem to believe that cavalierly citing criminal statutes and personally threatening me, a democratically elected governor, will result in compromising the values of my state. Never,” Ferguson wrote.

Lawmakers at the Capitol rallied behind Ferguson and the state’s 2019 Keep Washington Working Act, which limits state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration authorities in most situations.

Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, who sponsored the law, said it ensures law enforcement focuses on crime rather than immigration.

“This administration’s total disregard of due process shows us all they care about is instilling fear and hurting law-abiding Washingtonians,” Wellman said.

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, who sponsored the companion bill, argued that the act makes Washington safer by strengthening trust between immigrant communities and local police.

She noted that immigrants make significant contributions to the state’s economy across industries such as agriculture, healthcare, technology and hospitality.

“Pam Bondi wants fear. Washington state wants fairness,” Ortiz-Self said.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said Washington’s stance is longstanding.

“Washingtonians have a long history of welcoming ALL people to our state,” Pedersen said. “That will not change.”

Other lawmakers echoed that message.

Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, said the law reflects the values of fairness and dignity.

“We will continue protecting all our residents because we value fairness, hard work, and the dignity of every person who calls Washington home,” he said.

Support also came from advocacy groups. Malou Chávez, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, called the law “an important protection for our communities.”

She urged Washington leaders to continue defending immigrant residents against federal overreach.

Ferguson has frequently clashed with the Trump administration over immigration enforcement, including legal challenges during Trump’s first term.

In 2017, I was the first state Attorney General to challenge President Trump’s efforts to trample our Constitution in court — and I was the first Attorney General to defeat him. My team and I won in court 55 times.



Attorney General Bondi, if you choose to challenge me and my… https://t.co/nYJKxlwNud — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) August 19, 2025

