Fence at Denny Blaine Park installed to hide nudity, vandalized day after installation

SEATTLE — A man allegedly vandalized a newly installed fence aimed at hiding nudity in a clothing-optional area at Denny Blaine Park.

Recently, neighbors in the area have raised safety concerns with frequent lewd acts and violence reported at the park.

City officials installed a fence on Wednesday to separate the park into two areas where clothing is optional closer to Lake Washington, and where clothing is required.

A green tarp was attached to the fence to shield parkgoers from viewing the area that permitted nudity.

On Thursday at around 11:30 p.m., a man described in his 30s to 40s allegedly ripped the tarp off and put it in a Honey Bucket portable toilet, according to a report from the Seattle Police Department (SPD)

The man also allegedly damaged part of the fence, SPD said.

Neighbors reported seeing the man at the park frequently and told police he lives in a nearby tent, according to the report.

The association ‘Denny Blaine Park For All,’ has been fighting to close the park following the nearly daily” instances of public masturbation, sex acts, and drug use.

