Felon found with loaded gun after burglary alarm triggers police chase in Tukwila

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night after Tukwila police say he broke into a secured parking garage and ran from officers before being caught with a loaded gun.
Just after dark on April 9, officers responded to a burglary alarm at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard, according to a statement from the Tukwila Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside the gated garage.
Police said the man was not a resident of the complex and had gained unauthorized access.
As officers tried to detain him, the man ran away. Police chased him, leading to a struggle as he reportedly fought with officers and resisted arrest.
After a physical altercation, officers were able to take the man into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered from his person during the arrest, police said.
The suspect was later identified as a convicted felon. Possession of a firearm by a felon is illegal under state and federal law. He was booked into jail on multiple charges.
The department described the arrest as yet another example of a felon being unlawfully armed.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
