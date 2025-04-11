Felon found with loaded gun after burglary alarm triggers police chase in Tukwila

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night after Tukwila police say he broke into a secured parking garage and ran from officers before being caught with a loaded gun.

Just after dark on April 9, officers responded to a burglary alarm at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard, according to a statement from the Tukwila Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside the gated garage.

Police said the man was not a resident of the complex and had gained unauthorized access.

As officers tried to detain him, the man ran away. Police chased him, leading to a struggle as he reportedly fought with officers and resisted arrest.

After a physical altercation, officers were able to take the man into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered from his person during the arrest, police said.

The suspect was later identified as a convicted felon. Possession of a firearm by a felon is illegal under state and federal law. He was booked into jail on multiple charges.

The department described the arrest as yet another example of a felon being unlawfully armed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

