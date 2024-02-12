Federal Way restaurant owner shot in broad daylight

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are looking for the man who shot the owner of California Burrito off Pacific Highway.

Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. They say the owner was shot while talking with someone suspiciously loitering in the parking lot.

“He could of taken his life, or a customer could of taken the suspect’s life,” said Jacob Pettibone.

Pettibone is a regular, he says it’s heartbreaking to hear about the shooting.

“I usually come during weekdays, in the mornings… This is a very tight-knit group that works here, they are very kind people it doesn’t seems like would be deserving of that,” said Pettibone.

A manager at the restaurant tells KIRO7 the owner is in the hospital recovering and is expected to be okay.

“If they ever need help, we’re here to support them, I come here often enough that I’d be help to help out if they need anything,” said Pettibone.

He says the neighborhood has dangerous areas.

“The closer you go in this direction, away from the mall the worse it gets in this area,” said Pettibone.

Regardless he says people need to think before acting.

“He should of just walked off, this is their work place and they are kind people they don’t deserve that,” said Pettibone.

If you were in the area at the time of the shooting and saw any suspicious activity you are urged to call Federal Way Police.

