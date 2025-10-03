Federal Way residents react to ‘South Hill Rapist’s’ move to the neighborhood

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Kevin Coe, known as Spokane’s ‘South Hill Rapist’, has been released from state custody after more than four decades behind bars and in civil commitment.

He was released on Thursday, and state officials say he will move to an adult family home in Federal Way.

Coe, who is now 78 years old, was convicted of one rape but is suspected of being linked to more than 40 others in the late 1970s and early 1908s.

State experts have determined that he no longer meets the criteria for civil commitment as a sexually violent predator.

“We do not have any say in the release of Kevin Coe, and we understand the sensitivity surrounding this matter,” wrote Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell in a statement. “We acknowledge the community concerns regarding his potential placement in Federal Way. Mr. Coe is in his mid-70s and confined to a wheelchair. While this does not eliminate the possibility of re-offense, we are confident that his presence in Federal Way does not pose a significant public safety risk to our residents.”

Residents in Federal Way expressed concern about Coe’s presence in their neighborhood.

Anai Cena, a neighbor, voiced her worries, particularly because there are children in the area who walk to the bus stop.

“I’m kind of scared now because what if he’s going on a walk and I’m going on a run,” said another neighbor, Versabeh Bekele.

Another neighbor, Jeff, said the news “raised eyebrows.”

“There’s always people out there who do their time and revert back to bad ways, and there’s always people out there who do their time and have some redemption out of it and don’t return to their old ways,” he said. “Which person is which, we don’t know.”

KIRO 7 knocked on the door of the adult family home but was asked to leave.

