Federal Way man arrested in shooting that wounded 6 after Super Bowl

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Federal Way man has been arrested in connection with a downtown San Jose shooting that wounded six people hours after Super Bowl LX, according to The Seattle Times.

Authorities said the 46-year-old from Federal Way traveled to the Bay Area for the game and shot at multiple people on Feb. 8 during a fight near Santa Clara and Market streets.

All six victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries: four were hospitalized, one sought treatment on his own, and one was treated at the scene.

Suspect tracked through license plate readers, arrested at Federal Way home

Initially, the suspect escaped but was later tracked through automated license plate readers. Police and the FBI arrested him at his Federal Way home on March 11, recovering a gun law enforcement said was used in the shooting.

He was booked in King County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and awaits extradition to Santa Clara County. Authorities continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact the San Jose police.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph praised the cross-state investigation, and Mayor Matt Mahan emphasized that visitors who threaten public safety will be held accountable.

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