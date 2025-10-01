Federal HUD website blames ‘the Radical Left’ for possible government shutdown

WASHINGTON — Those who went to visit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website on Monday night were met with two default pop-up messages about the government shutdown.

The message first pops up in a light tan colored box. When you close out of it, the same message appears in a stationary red box on the homepage that you can’t close out of.

The first message said:

“The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people.”

KIRO 7 noted the message on HUD.gov around 7:30 p.m. It’s unclear when it went up.

The message appears on any page on the website that you click on.

As of 9 p.m. PT, when the government officially shut down, the message then read:

“The Radical Left in Congress shut the government down. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need.”

It appears that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is the only federal department to make such a stance on its website.

The other 14 remain untouched.

It’s unclear why this department chose to issue such a message.

KIRO 7 has reached out to WA Representatives for comment.

The HUD is run by Secretary Scott Turner.

