Federal charges filed against three Oregon men over ICE protests and property damage

Three men from Oregon are facing federal charges in connection with two separate incidents involving violence or property damage during or near protest activity in Eugene and South Portland, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gresham man accused of striking officer with stake during South Portland riot

Ginovanni Joseph Brumbelow, 21, of Gresham, made his first appearance in federal court Monday after being charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer during a declared riot outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland.

According to court documents, on June 14, thousands of people joined peaceful protests across Portland.

In the afternoon, several hundred gathered outside the ICE facility in South Portland.

Law enforcement said some people began throwing mortar fireworks, bricks, glass bottles, and rocks at the building.

Authorities declared the gathering a riot around 5:50 p.m., after individuals breached the facility’s exterior doors before being pushed back by federal officers, including Customs and Border Protection Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents.

Around 8 p.m., a BORTAC agent was helping arrest someone when he was struck in the back of the head.

The agent turned to see a man, later identified as Brumbelow, allegedly holding a pointed wooden stake.

Surveillance footage later reviewed by investigators reportedly confirmed Brumbelow’s involvement.

Brumbelow was charged by criminal complaint and released from custody under conditions pending an arraignment set for July 16.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in federal prison.

Oregon City man accused of assaulting federal agent, kicking gas canisters

In a separate case from the same South Portland riot, Joshua Ames Cartrette, 46, of Oregon City, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer.

Prosecutors allege Cartrette pushed one officer and kicked tear gas canisters back toward law enforcement during the evening hours of the same protest.

Cartrette also made his initial court appearance Monday and was released pending future proceedings.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

Both cases are being investigated by the Federal Protective Service and the FBI and are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Eugene man charged with damaging DHS vehicle with rocks

In an unrelated incident, Kielan Robert Eugene Fitzsimonds, 33, of Eugene, was charged with willful depredation of government property after allegedly throwing rocks at a U.S. Department of Homeland Security vehicle parked outside a federal building on June 8.

Court documents state that the rocks broke the vehicle’s back window and caused visible dents on its hood and trunk.

A federal agent discovered the damage two days later and found a large rock inside the vehicle.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Fitzsimonds attempting to enter the building and throwing items at parked cars.

Fitzsimonds appeared in federal court Monday and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

His case is also being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon and investigated by the FBI with help from Eugene police.

Federal authorities reminded the public that criminal complaints are merely allegations.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

