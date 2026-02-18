FDA issues massive peanut butter recall across 40 states, including WA

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A massive recall for peanut butter products has been issued across 40 states by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Among the 40 states included in the recall is Washington.

According to the FDA, the recall occurred after Ventura Foods LLC found pieces of blue plastic in a filter. The recall was first issued last April, but was upgraded to Class II this month by the FDA. A Class II recall is defined by the use of or exposure to affected products that “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

What peanut butter products are recalled?

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 0.75 OZ(21g) DISTRIBUTED BY US FOODS, ROSEMONT, IL 60018; PEANUT BUTTER NET WT. 0.5OZ & NET WT 0.75OZ (17,115cs/.75oz pkgs + 4,496cs/.5oz pkgs + 516cs/1.12oz pkgs)

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/GRAPE JELLY NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC DISTRIBUTED BY DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA 30328 CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/GRAPE JELLY NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC (929cs/2.12oz pkgs)

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/STRAWBERRY JAM NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC DISTRIBUTED BY DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA 30328 CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/STRAWBERRY JAM NET WT 1 OZ (28g) (379cs/2.12oz pkgs)

