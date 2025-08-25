FBI and Chelan County Sheriff to hold press conference on search for murder suspect Travis Decker

The FBI’s Seattle field office and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press briefing Monday afternoon to update the public on the search for Travis Decker, who is wanted on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, according to an announcement from federal and county authorities.

Decker is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping in Washington state.

Chelan County deputies say Travis Decker kidnapped and killed his three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. Their bodies were found June 2.

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been assisting in the effort to locate him.

Speaking at the news conference will be Peter Orth, the supervisory senior resident agent overseeing the FBI’s Yakima and Tri-Cities resident agencies, and Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

Authorities did not provide additional details ahead of the briefing but said the event will focus on the ongoing search for Decker.

