FBI arrests suspect accused of stealing plane from Auburn airport while on Meth

LOS ANGELES — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that they arrested a man in connection with the airplane stolen from the Auburn Municipal Airport.

Christian Estoque is accused of taking two planes—one from Auburn on Jan. 3 and another from Corona, California, on Jan. 27.

According to the FBI, Estoque stole a plane from the Auburn airport, tampered with its transponder, and flew it to Kelso, Washington, the following day.

Investigators say he later flew that same plane to the Corona Municipal Airport.

Estoque is also accused of stealing a second plane from the Corona airport. That aircraft had not been registered since 2017.

Authorities say Estoque is not a licensed pilot and was not authorized to fly either plane.

The FBI also says Estoque admitted he was under the influence of meth at the time of the theft.

He has been charged with suspicion of operating an unregistered aircraft.

