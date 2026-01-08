Two planes stolen; One plane stolen, the other recovered from Auburn airport

AUBURN, Wash. — Federal investigators are trying to solve the mystery of who stole two planes — one taken from California and later recovered at Auburn Municipal Airport, and another taken from the same airport.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a Cessna TR-182 was stolen from Chino, California, on Dec. 12.

It later landed at Crest Air Park in Covington.

Then it was stolen again on Christmas Eve, taken from Covington to Auburn.

Two days later, the plane was taken again from Auburn to Cougar Mountain Airport in Yelm.

That same day, it was flown back to Auburn, where authorities recovered the plane.

Cessna R-V 12 was stolen a couple days later from the same airport in Auburn.

KIRO 7 spoke with the local owners of a Cessna RV-12 stolen from Auburn on Jan. 3 around 4:30 a.m.

The plane was found Jan. 6 around 3:30 p.m. at an airfield in Corona, California.

Owners say they’re not sure when they’ll get their plane back.

They say maintenance work done on the plane the day before it was stolen likely prevented a crash.

Surveillance images from the airport in Auburn show two people of interest – but so far, no reports of any arrests, a motive or whether the same people are involved in each case.

The FBI has now taken over that investigation.

