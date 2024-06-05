Local

Fatal three-car collision blocks SR 410 ramp during morning commute in Sumner

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 3

Fatal three-car collision blocks SR 410 ramp during morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SUMNER, Wash. — A fatal three-car collision blocked the westbound State Route 410 ramp to southbound State Route 167 early Wednesday morning in Sumner.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a car was heading northbound on SR 167 when it left the roadway on a curve and struck a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second vehicle, which was heading westbound on SR 410 to the southbound SR 167 ramp, was reported dead.

A third vehicle was also involved, but the driver was uninjured. The driver in the first car was arrested for DUI vehicular homicide.

The Washington State Patrol asked drivers for their patience while they investigated.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read