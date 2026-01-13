Fan support for Seattle Teams sparks more optimism Sonics could return

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sports Commission has advocated for any and all kinds of sporting events to set up in Seattle.

And NBA Basketball fans have been very vocal advocating for the return of the Seattle Supersonics.

Recent support for the Mariners, Seahawks, the newly minted Pro Women’s Hockey team, the Seattle Torrent, is highlighting the critical role fan support plays in making teams successful in Seattle.

Strong attendance at Seattle’s sports events, including recent sellouts at Mariners games, strong fan showings at Torrent games and playoff fever for the Seattle Seahawks underscores the city’s passion for its sports teams.

The Seattle Mariners filled T-Mobile Park during the MLB playoffs this past fall, demonstrating the significant fan engagement in the city.

The Seattle Sports Commission believes that both strong ticket sales and community economic activity resulting from all local teams bolster the case for an NBA team to return to the area.

Facilities like Climate Pledge Arena and T-Mobile Park are recognized as top venues, further enhancing Seattle’s appeal.

Climate Pledge already hosts the Torrent, Kraken, and the Seattle Storm. It is a ready-made facility for an NBA team.

Alex Webster, Vice President of Sporting Events Development with the Seattle Sports Commission, emphasized, “Seattle is a marquee venue,” pointing to the city’s ability to host large events and attract significant sports fans.

The Seahawks and Mariners have successfully filled their stadiums, reinforcing the depth of fandom in Seattle.

Webster noted, “We are on everyone’s radar,” indicating that the city’s sporting landscape has garnered the attention of major leagues, including the NBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that Seattle is one of the cities being considered for eventual league expansion.

Webster says the Seattle Sports Commission actively communicates with leagues to advocate for more teams and events in the city.

He added, “There’s no question that that(fan support) has people’s attention,” regarding the ongoing discussions around potential NBA basketball returning to Seattle.

With existing teams enjoying substantial support across various sports, the Seattle Sports Commission believes that this provides a solid argument for the return of the Supersonics.

This situation reflects not only passionate local support, according to Webster, “And certainly the context of hopefully getting our Sonics back at some point in time is right up in there.”

While there is currently no solid plan for the return of the Supersonics, the Seattle Sports Commission remains optimistic about future moves by the NBA.

