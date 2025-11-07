Famous burger chain Shake Shack expands again in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Shake Shack has announced the grand opening of its first Pierce County location, marking the burger chain’s eighth location in Washington.

Washington’s newest burger joint will open on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., located inside the Village at Tacoma Mall at 4502 S. Steele Street, according to The News Tribune.

“On opening day, the first wave of guests can expect to receive custom mini Shake Shack tote bags,” the company’s news release stated.

Shake Shack to open first Tacoma location

The hours for Tacoma’s first Shake Shack location will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Shake Shack’s menu offers a wide variety of entrees, including unique burger combinations, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, sides, and specialty drinks.

Customers can purchase a limited-time-only French Onion Shack Stack, or an Avocado Bacon Chicken sandwich paired with a side of Parmesan Garlic Fries and a seasonal Christmas Cookie Shake to wash it all down.

Exclusive to the new Tacoma restaurant, Shake Shack will donate $1 to Nourish Pierce County for every sandwich sold on Nov. 12 at the new location.

Several other popular restaurants will soon be added to the Village at Tacoma Mall, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, Happy Lamb Hot Pot, and Supreme Dumplings, according to The News Tribune.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group