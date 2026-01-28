Family of Seahawks fans lose majority of team gear, memorabilia in house fire

TUSCON, Arizona — Jordan Cullop and his family experienced a devastating fire that severely damaged their home in Tucson, Arizona just two days before the NFC Championship game, resulting in the loss of cherished family memories and cherished Seahawks memorabilia.

Cullop, who moved to Tucson from Bremerton years ago, shared the emotional weight of losing items that held significant sentimental value.

“It’s always sad when you pick something up and it’s not what it used to be,” he said. “There’s disappointment that you had this home for close to 20 years and a lot of your memories are gone.”

In the fire, Cullop lost at least three Seahawks hats, his wife’s jersey and his own personalized Seattle jersey.

He said that the only memorabilia remaining is a key chain and a single hat.

While recounting the loss, he also acknowledged the bright side.

“We didn’t lose any lives. We didn’t lose anything really that important,” Cullop said.

This perspective has helped him and his family navigate through this difficult time. Despite the hardships, the Cullops find solace in the Seahawks’ successful season.

“Looking forward to being able to watch the game and have your Hawks win the game was just magical. It really salvaged the weekend,” he said.

©2026 Cox Media Group