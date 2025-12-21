Whidbey Island family prevents tree from falling onto home

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Dark and cold – for three days straight.

That’s what some Whidbey Island residents had to deal with this week after a strong windstorm tore through the area.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) said Whidbey Island was one of the hardest hit, with wind gusts of about 71 miles per hour on Tuesday night.

PSE says that the windstorm affected four substations and numerous circuits and transmission lines, knocking out power to more than 31,000 PSE customers across Island County.

After around-the-clock efforts, with additional crews sent to Whidbey, the substations are back up – and power has been restored.

But one Whidbey Island family couldn’t wait for professional help as a massive tree, leaning at a 45-degree angle, looked as though it was about to fall onto their house.

So they devised a pretty ingenious plan – to brace the tree, then slowly lower it away from the house. They used a tractor, cables, and a lot of guts.

Aside from saving their home, the family tells us they are also thrilled their power is back on.

VIDEO: Family prevents tree from falling on top of home

