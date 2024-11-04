Family of killed in Seattle’s Central District raises money for his funeral

SEATTLE, Wash. — The family of a 15-year-old shot to death in Seattle’s Central District one week ago has started a GoFundMe to cover the costs of his funeral.

The fundraising site identifies him as Soloman Taylor, a freshman at Garfield High School.

The shooting happened on Oct. 28 around 7:45 a.m. at East Spring Street and 27th Avenue.

The day after the shooting, several neighbors spoke to KIRO 7 about what they saw and heard. They wished to remain anonymous.

“I heard gunshots–I heard like two right away and then a couple of seconds later I heard another round go off, probably about six or seven total,” one said.

Another reported seeing three people talking on the street corner before someone pulled out a gun.

They told police they saw two people run and jump into a silver car that sped off.

A third said as they were helping the boy, the suspect car circled back and sped through the intersection just a couple of minutes before police arrived.

The Seattle Police Department has not provided any information about the suspect.

