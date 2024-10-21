Family and friends of Tacoma woman killed in alleged hit and run continue to seek answers

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman was found unresponsive at the intersection of South 11th Street and South I Street on October 4.

Friends and family of 32-year-old Brittanee Parker said she was in a hit-and-run that morning. Parker later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. KIRO 7 spoke with the woman who found Parker moments after she was allegedly hit.

“It blows my mind that she wasn’t seen,” Brielle Buegler said.

Buegler said she had just dropped her kid off at daycare when she found Parker. She said it looked like Parker had been hit by a vehicle. She said once she got out of her car to help, she called 911.

“I had to blare my horn for a good two minutes to stop other people from hitting her,” Buegler said.

Ann Kinyanjui who goes by ‘Sabi’ was a close friend of Parker and describes her as someone who loved to dance and help kids.

“She was warmth. She was light,” Kinyanjui said.

Kinyanjui and other friends tell KIRO 7 that they weren’t immediately notified about the situation. She also claims that Tacoma Police haven’t taken the case seriously.

“I wish they did because we could’ve prevented all of this. We could’ve known immediately October 4th, but they didn’t tell us anything,” Kinyanjui said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed Parker’s death but has not yet released a main cause of death.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the TPD for more on the case and is awaiting those details.

