Family of Federal Way 19-year-old stabbing victim speaks to KIRO 7

A King County family is mourning the loss of a man murdered on I-5 in Federal Way this week.

Patriot Ryan Lemay, 19, died after being stabbed in the neck while driving in a car with three others.

“I’m trying not to cry because I don’t want to think he’s gone, I can’t believe he’s gone,” said Candi Lemay, the mother of Patriot.

[GoFundMe: To help Patrot’s family with his final expenses]

Candi told KIRO 7 she is at a loss for words. Candi says her son was murdered as he was just beginning his life.

“He was an awesome kid, an awesome. He really was. Me, and him, me, and him are in sync with each other. We were really close,” Candi explained.

Candi and her daughter, Morgan, are still trying to understand why this happened.

Morgan described her big brother as loving and caring.

“He was really sweet. He was always willing to help anybody. No matter what,” Morgan added. “Never left me alone. He was always there. He was always making stupid jokes and making somebody laugh.”

Washington State Patrol says it was the result of a fight with weapons inside a single car.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, 911 received calls about a “domestic violence incident” involving a car in a ditch, with people screaming for help as someone had been hurt.

Troopers arrived to find four injured people in and around a black BMW. Sadly, Patriot had died from his injuries.

“I was just thinking to myself, like, how can someone do this to him. He was the most amazing person. There were times I’d call him like 2 to 3 in the morning and I would just need to talk to someone. He’d be like, ‘I’m there for you,’” said close family friend Carla Ajuayo.

WSP revealed Friday that the passenger who was shot is the suspect. He’s facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and assault.

The suspect is still in the hospital and will be booked into King County Jail once he’s cleared to leave.

©2024 Cox Media Group