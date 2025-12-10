Family escapes after tree falls on home in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — A man and his two dogs are okay after a large tree fell on their home.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Francis Avenue Northwest in the Bremerton area.

According to Kitsap Fire & Rescue, the tree hit the front corner of the house, near his daughter’s room.

The department secured the gas and checked for any leaks.

Kitsap 911 dispatched Cascade Natural Gas and PSE to the scene to turn off the utilities.

Firefighters also helped clear the driveway before they left.

“We’re grateful this call didn’t have a worse outcome,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

