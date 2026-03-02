Family of Colorado man who died after stem cell injection in Seattle awarded $24 million

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A King County jury on Thursday awarded $24 million to the family of a Colorado man who died after receiving a stem cell injection at a Seattle clinic in 2019.

Michael Trujillo, 62, of Westminster, Colorado, died after receiving a spinal injection at the Seattle Stem Cell Center in April 2019. Evidence presented at trial showed the clinic performed the procedure without imaging guidance while Trujillo was taking blood-thinning medication, causing catastrophic bleeding and brain herniation.

Seattle clinic owner plans to appeal

Dr. Tami Meraglia, owner of the Seattle Stem Cell Center, which closed in 2021, told KIRO Newsradio she plans to appeal the verdict.

“Based on legal rulings made before and during the trial, the jury did not hear all of the evidence we sought to present,” she said. “We believe there are significant issues for appellate review, and we intend to pursue an appeal promptly.”

Dr. Meraglia told KIRO Newsradio she had not seen the patient, and that the procedure was performed by a different doctor who worked at Seattle Stem Cell Center. Meraglia also said she was not consulted on the treatment before it was performed. Initially, she said, the plan was to use an IV for the procedure. However, the doctor who performed the procedure “changed it to the fatal epidural while a patient was on a blood thinner with high blood pressure,” Meraglia said.

Trujillo, a journeyman electrician diagnosed with ALS in 2017, had sought treatment after seeing the clinic’s online marketing promoting stem cell therapy for serious conditions including ALS.

“We flew to Seattle with hope, and I flew home alone,” his widow, Carmen Trujillo, told jurors. She testified on what would have been the couple’s 46th wedding anniversary.

After the verdict, jurors lined up to give Carmen hugs.

“They just were such a blessing. They were smiling. They were so happy for us. It was just one big celebration,” she told KIRO Newsradio. “We said how much we love each other, hugged each other, gave each other a kiss.”

Doctor previously hit with $800K judgment

In 2022, the Washington Attorney General filed a separate Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against US Stemology and Dr. Meraglia, alleging deceptive marketing of unproven stem cell treatments. That case resulted in an $800,000 judgment and permanent marketing restrictions, according to a news release from the plaintiffs.

“This verdict is about justice, compensation, and accountability,” plaintiffs’ counsel Dylan Cohon said. “Medical providers who market treatments to vulnerable patients need to be honest about whether there is any scientific evidence that the treatments will work.”

Despite her plans to appeal, Meraglia acknowledged the death.

“We’re disappointed in today’s verdict, and our hearts go out to everyone,” she said. “A man lost his life. Even though it was many years ago, it’s still very sad.”

