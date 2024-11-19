Families rally to save North Beach Elementary as Seattle Public Schools considers closures

SEATTLE — Families held a rally Monday at North Beach Elementary to save their school.

They then packed a community meeting with leaders from Seattle Public Schools to discuss a proposal to close the school.

“What we need is details. We need logistics laid out to us, so that we can understand and we can trust that this merger of the schools it’s going to go well,” said Thuy Vo, a parent of a student.

To deal with a $94 million budget shortfall, SPS is proposing to close four elementary schools – North Beach, Stevens, Sanislo and Sacajawea.

During the meeting, parents were clearly frustrated.

“Where is the accountability of the district and the staff when you’re wrong?” asked one parent during Q&A.

If the schools close, students will move to other schools.

Parents say that will lead to overcrowding.

Amy Piers believes it could be a big problem for her child with special needs.

“I’m worried that he’s going to be overwhelmed by a transition. He’s on the autism spectrum and I’m worried that the school’s going to be too big,” said Piers.

And parents continue to say the district’s plan lacks tranparency.

Nevertheless, many believe the district has already made the decision to move forward with the closures.

“If you had a good plan, people would support it. I believe this community, you know, we just want the best for our children and that’s why we’re scared, very scared right now,” said Vo.

A “Save Our Schools” rally is planned for Tuesday outside the district offices, just before the school board meeting at 4:15 p.m.

