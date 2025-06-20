Fairs, cons, and nature: Summer-themed events this weekend

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The summer solstice is tonight, and that means it is officially summer!

It’s a convention for fans of just about anything in pop culture, or at least that’s how they describe the Washington State Summer Con, which is taking over the Washington State Fair and Events Center in Puyallup this weekend.

Meet the people behind some of your favorite franchises, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Super Mario, TMNT, X-Men, and so many more. Not to mention hundreds of vendors selling collectibles, an arcade to enjoy, and panels to learn something new about your favorite movies and shows. You’ll want to see the full guest list and get tickets on the event’s website.

Multiple summer fairs

Fair season continues this weekend with the Fremont Solstice Parade and Fremont Fair on Saturday and Sunday, which will host tons of vendors selling crafts, clothing, and other specialty goods. Plus, there will be plenty of food and live music all going down in Fremont on Saturday and Sunday!

If you’re a fan of crafts, the Renegade Craft Fair is also taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Magnuson Park Hangar 30, showcasing more than 180 artists of all kinds.

You can also celebrate Juneteenth at the Black Night Market on Pier 62 tonight from 3:30-9:30 p.m. According to the event’s website, the market will feature a “diverse lineup of BIPOC vendors, performers, and food trucks.” All these events are free to attend.

Pride events continue this weekend

Pride events are continuing this weekend, including Georgetown Pride, which takes place this Saturday. The event features a street fair at Bloom Bistro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a neighborhood parade at Oxbow Park from 3-4 p.m., and participation from numerous other businesses throughout Georgetown. There are events for all ages, but some are age restricted, so check out the event listing before checking it out.

Dockyard Roller Derby is putting on their “Pride and Power Jams” event at Pierce College on Saturday. There will be two bouts, plus art vendors, food trucks, a raffle, plus a beer garden for those of age.

Food walks

Saturday is the first of three Summer Food Walks in the Chinatown International District from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the walk, participating businesses will offer $6 special bites of food as well as other discounts. There’s an information booth at Hing Hay Park that will have a menu to map your route, but for more information, head to their website.

Nature activities

For the nature lovers out there, you will want to head to Camp Long in West Seattle for Mountain Fest! According to Seattle Parks, this free activity for all ages features rock climbing, bouldering, rappelling, nature walks, a scavenger hunt, and a high ropes course. The forecast does call for light rain, so be prepared!

Sporting events this weekend

For the sports fans, the Seattle Storm takes on the 2024 WNBA champion New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The FIFA Club World Cup continues through the weekend with a few matches to see. The Sounders will finish the group stage against PSG on Monday at Lumen Field.

And lastly, here’s an event sent to me by a listener.

June is Dravet Syndrome Awareness Month, and to shed light on this rare form of epilepsy, Camp Small Steps will be offering a safe, inclusive, and accessible camp-themed event for families on Saturday in Tacoma. There will be arts and crafts, a communal dinner, and a bonfire celebration. This event will take place at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown from 5-9 p.m.

