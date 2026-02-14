‘Extremely intoxicated’ driver leads Thurston deputies on chase

LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a suspect was showing signs of DUI after a deputy saw them driving circles around a bar in Lacey on Friday night.

Dashcam video posted to Facebook shows a deputy chasing the suspect in a Honda minivan as they took off down Martin Way at around 2 a.m.

The driver was traveling at normal speeds but refused to pull over, according to TCSO.

Deputies used multiple pit maneuvers before the driver eventually pulled over and surrendered a few minutes later.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was ‘extremely intoxicated’ and was booked into the Thurston County Jail, facing charges of DUI and eluding.

