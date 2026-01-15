Extra Sounder service set for Seahawks-49ers playoff game Saturday

Seattle Seahawks fans heading to Saturday’s playoff game can avoid traffic and parking headaches by taking special Sounder trains and expanded light rail service, according to Sound Transit.

With major highway construction continuing across the region, Sound Transit is adding special Sounder commuter rail service for the 5 p.m. Seahawks playoff game Saturday, Jan. 17, against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

The additional Sounder trains supplement regular Link light rail, ST Express bus and King County Metro service serving the stadium area.

Sounder S Line service from South King County and Pierce County

Two inbound Sounder S Line trains will run from Lakewood to Seattle before the game.

The first train departs Lakewood at 1:51 p.m. and stops at all S Line stations through Sumner before arriving at King Street Station at 3:07 p.m.

The second train leaves Lakewood at 2:11 p.m., also serving all S Line stations, and arrives at King Street Station at 3:27 p.m.

After the game, two return Sounder S Line trains will depart King Street Station heading south toward Lakewood.

The first leaves about 10 minutes after the game ends, or as soon as the train fills.

The second departs approximately 45 minutes after the game.

Both trains stop at all S Line stations.

Sounder N Line service from Snohomish County

Fans traveling from Snohomish County can take the inbound Sounder N Line train, which departs Everett at 2:45 p.m.

The train stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds before arriving at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return N Line train to Everett departs King Street Station about 45 minutes after the game ends.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations.

Link light rail service and park-and-ride options

Link’s 1 Line runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations, stretching from Lynnwood to Federal Way Downtown.

Stations include Northgate, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Rainier Valley, SeaTac and Angle Lake.

Three new South King County stations opened last month and offer additional park-and-ride access for game-day riders:

Kent Des Moines: 500 parking stalls

Star Lake: 1,105 parking stalls

Federal Way Downtown: 1,565 parking stalls

These are in addition to garages at Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard, Northgate, Shoreline South, Shoreline North, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center on the 1 Line, as well as Redmond Technology, BelRed and South Bellevue stations on the Link 2 Line.

Sound Transit warns that parking garages often fill during major sporting events and recommends arriving early.

Local bus agencies also serve many Link and Sounder stations and park-and-ride lots.

The Stadium and International District stations on the Link 1 Line are within walking distance of Lumen Field.

Bus connections and Eastside travel

Several ST Express and King County Metro buses drop off passengers near the stadium.

Riders traveling from the Eastside can take the Link 2 Line and transfer to bus routes that serve the stadium area.

Schedules for Link and ST Express buses are available here.

King County Metro schedules are available here.

Fares, passes and ORCA reminders

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.

Riders can skip lines after the game by purchasing a Day Pass before boarding or by using the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another option is using an ORCA card, which costs $3 for adults plus stored value or a pass.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adults, and reduced fares apply for seniors 65 and older and riders with disabilities.

ORCA cards work on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at myORCA.com.

