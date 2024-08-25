Explosion and fire shuts down family business in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — An explosion in Renton caused a large fire that ripped through and burned down a family-owned grocery store.

According to King County Fire District 20, crews from Renton Regional Fire Authority, Puget Sound Fire, Bellevue Fire Department, Eastside Fire Rescue and King County Medic One responded to reports of an explosion and fire at a commercial building just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Northeast 4th Street in Renton.

Shortly after crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighters conducted an exterior fire attack. About 30 minutes into the firefight, the building reportedly experienced a partial roof collapse.

Crews said that thankfully, nobody was in the building and no firefighters were injured.

The family-owned and operated grocery store that caught fire was burned down and the owners lost everything inside, according to a GoFundMe that was set up to support them. The store is now not only dealing with physical losses but also the loss of income, with employees out of work for an unknown amount of time.

The GoFundMe organizer wrote, “Top of the Hill Quality Produce is a favorite of Renton residents and has been for many years. Owners, Damu and Jackie are the most dedicated, giving, and passionate business owners you’ll ever meet!”

The fire investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line for the Renton Police Department at 425-430-7500.

