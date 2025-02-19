Expensive eggs? You could try renting some chickens

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Many customers are crying ‘fowl’ when they see the price of eggs at the grocery store.

Could embracing your inner farmer help you save some cash?

If you aren’t too chicken to give it a try – there’s a company you can contact. It’s called ‘Rent the Chicken.’

How does it work?

According to the company’s website, you can place a website online or via a phone call. An employee will schedule a date to bring a portable coop, between two and four chickens who are already laying eggs, and the supplies needed to get you started for your rental period. If you realize that you were born to raise backyard chickens, the company offers an option for adoption.

How much does it cost and what does it cover?

According to their website, the standard rental package is $575.

Rentals are available April - October or May – November.

The price covers delivery, setup, and pickup.

You’ll get two hens who are already laying eggs, a deluxe chicken coop to house them, a poultry feeder and waterer, and 120 pounds of feed.

The hens are projected to give you between 8 and 14 eggs each week.

The company’s Washington location is based in Vancouver, but if you live outside of their 50-mile delivery area, you can call the toll-free number for a delivery quote: 844-310-8782.

If you’ve decided you’re enjoying being a chicken farmer, the company does offer an option to adopt at the end of the rental period.

Will it save me money?

The short answer is no, not exactly. It could, perhaps, save you in the long run though.

As of January 2025, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. is $4.95 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

KIRO 7 surveyed big-name grocery stores in Kent and Federal Way to find the cheapest prices:

Trader Joe’s: $3.00

WinCo: $4.42

Walmart $4.42

Safeway $6.49 ($4.49 with card)

Fred Meyer $6.99 ($4.99 with card)

Grocery Outlet: $6.99

Rent the Chicken is estimating you’ll get between a half to just over a dozen eggs weekly for their standard package of $575—but if you adopt the hens at the end, and hatch some of the eggs, you may crack the code to some savings long term.





