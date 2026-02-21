Expect delays on Seattle to Bainbridge ferry with Chilly Hilly ride on Sunday

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the Seattle to Bainbridge ferry may experience delays with the 53rd annual Chilly Hill ride on Sunday.

WSDOT ferries says there may be limited space for vehicles as thousands of bicyclists are expected to ride between the 7:55 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. departures.

Return trips are expected to be busiest between the 11:35 a.m. and 3 p.m. sailing, WSODT says.

The event will take riders in a 33-mile loop around Bainbridge Island, starting at 8 am and is expected to finish around 3 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group