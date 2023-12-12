Evergreen student dead, 2 injured from carbon monoxide poisoning in campus housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Evergreen State College student is dead while two others are injured, with what authorities say are “symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning.”

According to a media release from the college, a contractor working on campus near a student housing building had responded to carbon monoxide alarms early in the day on Monday.

After a student residence manager wasn’t able to contact students living in the building later that evening, campus police were called. Police broke down the door of the housing unit around 8:30 p.m. and performed CPR.

Two of the surviving students were taken to nearby hospitals. The responding officer also was hospitalized but was released Tuesday morning.

“This is a tragedy, and we grieve for our students and families,” said Evergreen President John Carmichael. “The safety of students, staff and faculty remain Evergreen’s top priority.”

Washington State Patrol is now leading an investigation into how this may have happened. All Evergreen students in neighboring campus housing were also notified on Monday night to ensure their safety.

