Everett SWAT arrest man following standoff

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett SWAT arrested a man who barricaded himself at 37th Street and Oakes Avenue, according to the Everett Police Department.

The incident started as a domestic dispute with officers responding at around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Everett Police said.

Police shut down the 3600 block of Oakes Avenue.

UPDATE: The subject is in custody. The Region 1 SWAT team is currently responding to an incident involving a... Posted by Everett Police Department on Sunday, May 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group