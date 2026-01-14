Everett shipyard worker rescued after slipping into the tank of a vessel

SEATTLE — The Everett Fire Department rescued a worker at the shipyard on Tuesday after they slipped and fell about four feet inside the tank of a vessel.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the dry dock on Terminal Avenue.

The vessel is a rail/container vessel undergoing work at the shipyard.

The tank access was very small – about 1.5 feet in diameter and extended about 20 feet down into the vessel.

The fire department had to use specialized rescue equipment to ensure the safety of both the employee and responding firefighters. It took them about 30 minutes.

Once removed from the tank, the employee was evaluated and treated on scene by Everett Fire Department EMS personnel.

The employee was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett for further medical evaluation and care. They’re expected to be okay.

