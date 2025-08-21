Everett police seek suspect in violent attack captured on video at Emily’s Garage

Everett police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of violently attacking two workers at Emily’s Garage earlier this month.

The assault happened just after noon on Aug. 1 inside the garage lobby, according to Everett police.

KIRO 7 News obtained surveillance video of the attack, which is graphic.

The video shows a man repeatedly punching a worker before the victim has time to react, leaving him unconscious.

Police said the worker suffered severe head trauma and has not yet recovered.

The victim’s employer said he has been unable to return to work and is expected to remain out for at least two more weeks.

A second employee was also injured during the assault.

Detectives believe the violence was linked to an earlier dispute at the garage.

Before the attack, the owner of Emily’s Garage said a woman came in for a vehicle safety inspection, which she needed because she’s an Uber driver.

When he failed her car, an argument followed, which she recorded for TikTok.

According to her TikTok video, the inspector, later identified as the same man injured in the lobby attack, removed a piece of the windshield wiper. and failed her inspection.

The woman alleged she was pushed during the confrontation and later claimed she had missing fingernails.

Police say the lobby attack may have been retaliation for that altercation.

Everett detectives released a wanted poster showing several images of the suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

0 of 4 Everett assault suspect Everett assault suspect Everett assault suspect Everett assault suspect

He was seen leaving the scene in a silver or gray Honda Passport from the 2020s.

Investigators continue to seek information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

