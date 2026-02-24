Everett police say ‘Drone as Frist Responder’ program is helping protect community

The Everett Police Department used a drone last month to help officers safely respond to a man pointing what appeared to be a firearm at people and cars along Broadway.

Real-time video from the drone allowed police to identify the object as a lighter before arriving on the scene, preventing a potentially dangerous confrontation.

The incident highlights the agency’s “Drone as First Responder” program, which officially launched in September. The program provides officers with aerial intelligence during active 911 calls to improve safety and decision-making during high-risk encounters.

Cheryl Renar, an office resident who witnessed the man’s behavior, reported that he walked directly into her office during the encounter.

Renar told KIRO 7 she immediately sensed something was wrong and asked the man to leave.

“He turned around and pulled out what some people could think was a gun, it was small but he pointed it at me and went “blah” and then went out the door,” Renar said. She called 911 to report the incident.

Sgt. Robert Edmonds, a drone pilot with the Everett Police Department, says the man was spotted from the air as officers were dispatched to the scene.

The drone footage showed the man pulling a lighter from his pocket and pointing it at passing vehicles on Broadway.

Edmonds said the real-time video allowed the first officer on the scene to know the suspect was not carrying a lethal weapon.

“So the first officer that arrived, he did take this lighter and pointed at the officer and the officer had the information at the time that this was not a firearm and had we not had the drone be able to provide that real time information that situation certainly could have turned out differently,” Edmonds said.

The drone program has also been used to manage other criminal investigations, including a recent case involving a suspected car thief.

Instead of engaging in a high-speed chase, the drone followed the suspect to a house where officers were able to make an arrest without a pursuit.

Edmonds describes the program as a major shift for the department.

“I’ve been a police officer for nearly 20 years and I would say this is one of the best technological advances that we’ve had,” Edmonds said.

He added that the aerial view allows the department to find suspects “left and right” in situations where they previously might have escaped.

Police officials emphasized that the drones are not used for constant surveillance or random patrols.

They are only deployed in response to specific 911 calls.

While the department posts details of these calls online to maintain transparency, they do not release the drone video to the public.

“We want the community to know that we’re flying... it’s no secret,” said Edmonds.

