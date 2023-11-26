Everett police investigating after man shot and killed at Henry M. Jackson Park

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Henry M. Jackson Park on Sunday.

The Everett Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were sent after reports of multiple gunshots. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the covered area of the park. Officers gave aid and medics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Officers haven’t been able to identify the man yet.

Witnesses told officers they heard several rounds fired and multiple cars fled the scene before police got there. Officers had a K-9 search the area but didn’t find any suspects.

Officers did find numerous shell casings in and around the park.

Detectives believe the victim knew the shooter but their relationship is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

