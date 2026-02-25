Everett mayor lays out plan for immigration enforcement

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin issued an order directly explaining the city’s response to federal immigration enforcement activity.

The plan was announced on Wednesday and took effect immediately.

The order outlined four directives the city will take to prevent federal immigration agents from accessing city buildings and information:

The first directive addressed the reviews of the city’s internal training and polices.

The next step is building partnerships in the community to help to with immigration enforcement response and workplace protections and rights.

Restrict immigration enforcement access to non-public city-owned buildings without a warrant and require theimmediate reporting of their activity on city public buildings.

Focuses on the Everett Police Department’s compliance with state law, documenting interactions with the federal immigration agency, and safety, privacy safeguards, and technology audits.

Franklin announced the directive during a City Council meeting in response to residents’ concerns about local and national immigration enforcement activity.

“We’ve heard directly from residents who are afraid to leave their houses because of the concerning immigration activity happening locally and across our country. It’s heartbreaking to see the impacts on Everett families and businesses,” Franklin said. “With this directive, we are setting clear protocols, protecting access to services and reinforcing our commitment to serving the entire community.”

In the directive, Franklin focuses on changes that were in response to deaths in other communities across the country. They hope the changes will help maintain trust with everyone in the community.

