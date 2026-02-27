Everett mayor issues directive regarding ICE enforcement

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin has issued a directive regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in her city.

“Federal immigration enforcement is causing real fear for Everett residents,” she said. “It’s been heartbreaking to see the racial profiling that’s having an impact on Everett families and businesses.”

The order bars ICE officers from entering non-public areas of city facilities without a warrant.

Police officers will not ask for people’s immigration status, she said.

“I also expect our officers to intervene if it’s safe to do so to protect our residents when they witness federal officers using unnecessary force,” Franklin said at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“We do not participate in civil immigration enforcement,” Franklin said. “My directive outlines protocols for documenting interactions with federal immigration officials, ensures legal review of records requests, and emphasizes safety, privacy safeguards, and audits for technologies.”

The directive takes effect immediately.

Four-part directive addresses training, partnerships, access, and police protocols

According to a news release, Franklin’s directive covers four areas:

Establishes an Interdepartmental Response Team and requires all city departments to review and update internal policies on immigration enforcement, ensure compliance with state law, and provide staff training on privacy, facility access, and enforcement‑notification protocols.

Builds partnerships with community leaders, advocacy groups, and regional governments to coordinate responses to immigration enforcement, while also promoting immigrant‑owned businesses and offering workplace‑protection resources and “know your rights” education.

Restricts federal immigration enforcement agents from entering non‑public areas of city‑owned facilities without a warrant, requires immediate reporting of enforcement activity on city property, and mandates clear signage to enforce access limitations.

Reaffirms Everett Police Department’s compliance with state law prohibiting involvement in civil immigration enforcement, sets protocols for documenting interactions with federal immigration officials, ensures legal review of records requests, and emphasizes safety, privacy safeguards, and audits for technologies.

“This is a very detailed mayoral directive,” Everett City Attorney David Hall said. “It is the legal department’s view that it goes as far, does as much as the mayor can do within the constraints of federal law.”

Critics said Franklin has “caved” to anti-ICE activists.

