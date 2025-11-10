Everett is one step closer to opening a third pallet shelter

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett plans to open a third tiny-home shelter site for women and children experiencing homelessness.

Everett City Council approved an agreement on October 29 with Volunteers of America Western Washington for the project.

It’ll be located at Sievers Duecy Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue.

It will include 20 pallets, two community buildings, and restroom/hygiene facilities on site. Residents will be provided with a secure and safe site, with program and security staff available 24/7.

In 2022, the city approved $2.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds for pallet shelter projects.

Everett Gospel Mission (EGM) installed the city’s first pallet shelter village the year prior. It had 20 units at the time. It’s near the Men’s Shelter on Smith Avenue. Due to the success of this pilot program, 20 additional units were installed in 2022, bringing the total to 40 beds.

The second village opened in 2023. It’s located in the Madison neighborhood behind Faith Lutheran Church. It features eight units and is a collaboration between the church and Interfaith Family Shelter.

The third shelter is set to open in December. An exact date has not been announced.

