Everett home under construction destroyed by fire

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department is working to learn how a home that’s in the process of being built caught on fire.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews say several people called 911 after seeing flames on Lombard Avenue.

The department says the flames started spreading, damaging a second home under construction, another home nearby, and a gazebo.

The first house is a total loss.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

