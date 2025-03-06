Everett history museum showcases rare military artifacts, aircrafts

EVERETT, Wash. — A world-class war and history museum in Everett is making it easier for the community to visit their exhibits full of rare military artifacts, aircraft, and vehicles with free admission all year round.

The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett has been educating and entertaining visitors since 2008.

Three separate aircraft hangers serve as special exhibits, and there is much to see, learn, and experience.

Their exhibits include, “Causes of War,” “Women in World War II,” and “Animals in War.” Adrian Hunt, the Executive Director of the museum told KIRO 7 that, unlike other history and war museums, the quality of the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor collection makes it unique. “This is a museum that has really high-quality planes and tanks restored to their original condition and most of them work,” Hunt said.

In addition to their rare and restored collection, KIRO 7 also learned that it’s not just about what this museum displays that makes it stand out, it’s where these artifacts come from that makes it special.

“We have planes and tanks from all the different countries most museums focus on one country or another and don’t have everything but we have American, we have British, we have Russian, we have Japanese, and we have German, all the main countries that were involved in World War II,” Hunt said.

In addition to its historical displays, the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum also has a special theater that shows four short movies. According to their website, “each film features one significant battle of WWII and incorporates information about artifacts at the museum.”

From the theater to the digital, another feature guests can explore is the interactive video wall that “examines in-depth content on the eight wars that were important to the United States.”

The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more on the history of this museum, click here.





