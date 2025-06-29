Everett firefighters remind community about fire safety measures after family’s house burns

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett firefighters are reminding the community about taking certain fire safety measures after a family’s home burned on Friday.

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in Everett’s Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven neighborhood.

Firefighters say the residents of the home self-evacuated after they heard the smoke alarms sounding and saw smoke. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and thankfully, there were no injuries.

The fire investigator found the fire started in the garage and was likely caused by tool batteries or the chargers.

The Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults and four children.

Everett Fire highlighted this incident as a great example of how working smoke alarms can ensure early notification to evacuate in a fire, and shared a few safety tips regarding lithium-ion batteries:

Only use batteries within the manufacturer’s specifications.

Be aware of the potential hazards of thermal runaway, especially if a battery is damaged or malfunctioning.

If you suspect a battery is damaged or malfunctioning, stop using it immediately and take appropriate safety precautions.

If a fire occurs, evacuate the area and call emergency services.

Use only the charger provided with the device or a reputable, compatible charger.

Stop charging if the battery or device becomes excessively hot, or if you notice any unusual signs like swelling, leaking, or strange noises.

Always disconnect the charger once the battery is fully charged.

