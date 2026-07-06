Everett Fire saves apartment complex from burning down

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire prevented an apartment complex from going up in flames Monday morning.

The department says several people called 911 around 6:30 a.m. after seeing a brush fire next to Forest Creek Apartments on West Casino Road.

Initial callers said the flames were starting to spread to the outside of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire within five minutes of arriving.

Firefighters checked nearby apartments to make sure no one was hurt.

“Thank you to the callers who quickly reported the fire. Their quick action allowed firefighters to intervene before the fire spread inside the apartments or caused more damage,” the department shared. “This is a good reminder that early reporting helps firefighters respond quickly and protect lives and property. If you see smoke or fire, call 911 immediately.”

No word yet on what caused the fire.

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