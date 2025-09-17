Everett couple says prized LEGO displays among items damaged in cross-country move

An Everett couple is suing a moving company and its insurers, saying their prized LEGO collection was left in pieces after a cross-country move, according to court filings.

The lawsuit, filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, was brought by Brice Wilkerson and his wife, Marcela Taslim.

They say they paid Menards Moving & Storage extra for “white glove” handling of fragile items — including large, fully assembled LEGO displays that had been carefully built and preserved before their move from Baldwin, New York, to Everett in 2024.

According to the complaint, the couple was quoted a “not-to-exceed” cost of $10,395 that included $1,600 for the upgraded service.

But they allege the company that showed up, Swift, gave them a new estimate on the spot and pressured them for more money before loading their belongings.

When their shipment arrived Sept. 1, 2024, the couple says only one mover came to unload the truck.

They claim they had to help with the delivery, which included not only their property but also items belonging to another customer.

Boxes were mislabeled or missing, and they soon realized many of their possessions were gone or broken.

The LEGO collection, which plaintiffs say had been specifically flagged for careful handling, was delivered in pieces.

The mover allegedly refused to note the damage in writing and declined to unpack or assist with documenting what was lost, despite the “white glove” agreement.

The couple bought insurance through InsurMedix, underwritten by Prime Insurance.

They submitted a claim for $30,158.89 in missing and damaged items, but court records say Guardwize Insurance Agency offered only $2,725.70 — less than 10% of what they requested.

Plaintiffs say the claim required 49 emails and a Zoom meeting with an adjuster who allegedly admitted it would have been impossible to fit all their property into the truck that arrived.

The suit accuses the companies of negligence, breach of contract, and bad-faith insurance practices.

It seeks damages for the lost and destroyed items, including the LEGO displays that was supposed to survive the move intact.

